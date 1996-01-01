21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
If in a population, the "b" allele has a frequency of 0.4 and the "B" allele has a frequency of 0.6, what is the frequency of the heterozygous genotype considering that Hardy-Weinberg conditions are applied?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
75%
B
80%
C
25%
D
48%