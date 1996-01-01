2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An X-linked genetic condition known as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is characterized by progressive muscle weakness and degeneration as a result of alterations in a protein known as dystrophin, which aids in the preservation of muscle cells. What is the probability that each child will inherit DMD if an affected man marries a carrier woman?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25%
B
50%
C
75%
D
100%