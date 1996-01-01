2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Monohybrid Cross
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
In pea plants, the allele for green pods (G) is dominant over the allele for yellow pods (g). What is the predicted frequency of green pods from a cross between two bean plants that are heterozygous green pod?
In pea plants, the allele for green pods (G) is dominant over the allele for yellow pods (g). What is the predicted frequency of green pods from a cross between two bean plants that are heterozygous green pod?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25%
B
50%
C
75%
D
100%