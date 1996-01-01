17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
During mismatch repair, what is the role of the MutL protein?
During mismatch repair, what is the role of the MutL protein?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It recruits the MutS protein to the site of the mismatch.
B
It cleaves the newly synthesized DNA strand at the site of the mismatch.
C
It cleaves the DNA strand containing the mismatch.
D
It coordinates the repair process by interacting with multiple proteins involved in mismatch repair