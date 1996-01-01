17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which protein complex is responsible for detecting and processing DNA double-strand breaks during the initiation of homologous recombination in eukaryotic cells?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
MutS complex
B
Ku complex
C
Rad51 complex
D
Mre11-Rad50-Nbs1 complex