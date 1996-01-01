17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose a wild strain of bacteria cannot grow In a lactose-only medium. If a mutant bacteria which can grow in a lactose-only medium undergoes a reverse type of mutation, what can we expect from the new strain in terms of its growth?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It can grow in lactose-only medium
B
It cannot grow in the lactose-only medium
C
It can grow in a galactose-only medium
D
It cannot grow in a galactose-only medium