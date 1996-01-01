14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
14. Genetic Control of Development Developmental Patterning Genes
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
One characteristic of the Eve regulatory sequence that contributes to the sharp boundaries of expression observed in the embryo is the presence of multiple ______ elements, including enhancers and silencers, that interact with transcription factors and other proteins to regulate gene expression.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
repeat tandems
B
SNPs
C
microsatellite
D
cis-regulatory