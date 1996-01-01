14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The formation of a syncytial blastoderm in Drosophila imposes unique constraints on the mechanisms of pattern formation, including the free diffusion of molecules and limited cytoplasmic space. How were these challenges overcome?
A
Through rapid cellular division
B
Through delayed cellular differentiation
C
Through a reduction in the number of daughter cells
D
Through the use of maternal genes