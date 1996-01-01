21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a hypothetical pedigree, which of the following inbreeding coefficients corresponds to a situation where six generations of individuals are each inbred with a half-sibling, resulting in an inbreeding coefficient of F?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
F = 1/4
B
F = 1/8
C
F = 1/16
D
F = 1/64