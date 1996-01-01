14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
14. Genetic Control of Development Developmental Patterning Genes
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
HOX genes play an important role in development, and mutations in these genes can also be responsible for other types of developmental abnormalities. Mutations in the HOXD13 gene have been linked to:
HOX genes play an important role in development, and mutations in these genes can also be responsible for other types of developmental abnormalities. Mutations in the HOXD13 gene have been linked to:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hearing loss
B
Sterility
C
Skeletal disorders
D
Synpolydactyly