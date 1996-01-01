10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
10. Transcription Transcription in Eukaryotes
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Introns are sequences of nucleotides that do not code for proteins. All of the following are functions of introns except:
Introns are sequences of nucleotides that do not code for proteins. All of the following are functions of introns except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They promote the processing of RNA
B
They enhance protein function
C
They increase the genetic diversity
D
They regulate the expression of the gene