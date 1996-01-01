2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Monohybrid Cross
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
Red eye color is dominant over white eye color in Drosophila. If we allow a homozygous dominant and a homozygous recessive Drosophila to mate, all their offspring will be:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
heterozygous
B
homozygous dominant
C
homozygous recessive
D
all options are correct