2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Red eye color is dominant over white eye color in Drosophila. Which crosses do not produce a white eye color in the offspring?
A
The mating of two heterozygous Drosophila
B
The mating of two homozygous recessive Drosophila
C
The mating of a heterozygous and homozygous recessive Drosophila
D
The mating of a heterozygous and homozygous dominant Drosophila