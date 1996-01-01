2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Huntington's disease is a progressive autosomal dominant brain disorder that affects cognition, emotion, and movement, but only after a certain stage in the process of the gene's mutation. A heterozygous man with Huntington's disease is married to a normal woman. Determine the likelihood that their future children will have Huntington's disease.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All of their children will be affected by Huntington's disease.
B
None of their children will be affected by Huntington's disease.
C
Half of their children will be affected by Huntington's disease.
D
2/3 of their children will be affected by Huntington's disease. 1/3 will be normal.