4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Trihybrid Cross
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Trihybrid Cross
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following genotype frequencies:
ABC = 3
A++ = 54
+B+ = 215
A+C = 235
++C = 29
+++ = 5
+BC= 52
AB+= 92
How would you determine which phenotype undergoes double crossovers?
Consider the following genotype frequencies:
ABC = 3
A++ = 54
+B+ = 215
A+C = 235
++C = 29
+++ = 5
+BC= 52
AB+= 92
How would you determine which phenotype undergoes double crossovers?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The phenotypes with the highest frequencies
B
The phenotypes with frequencies near the mean
C
The phenotypes with the lowest frequencies
D
The phenotypes that have a higher number of mutant alleles