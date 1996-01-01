14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
14. Genetic Control of Development Developmental Patterning Genes
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
What can be inferred about the activity of maternal versus zygotic genes in early frog development based on the effects of actinomycin D, a drug that inhibits the activity of RNA polymerase II and causes development to cease before gastrulation?
What can be inferred about the activity of maternal versus zygotic genes in early frog development based on the effects of actinomycin D, a drug that inhibits the activity of RNA polymerase II and causes development to cease before gastrulation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only maternal genes are responsible for the formation of the blastula
B
Maternal genes are responsible for both the formation of the blastula and gastrulation
C
Only zygotic genes are responsible for the formation of the blastula
D
Both maternal and zygotic genes are required for the formation of the blastula, but zygotic genes are required for gastrulation