18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) are the common regions of genetic variation among people. Scientists used them as _______, helping them locate the genes responsible for specific diseases.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
biomarkers
B
enzymes
C
enhancers
D
silencers