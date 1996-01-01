1. Introduction to Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
The physical appearance of a trait is termed _____, whereas _____ refers to the specific genetic makeup of an individual, including the combination of alleles that an individual carries for a particular gene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
genome; gene pool
B
genotype; phenotype
C
phenotype; genotype
D
genotype; genomic library