13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about RNA interference is correct?
A
It involves interfering with the synthesis of RNA from DNA.
B
It involves interfering with the synthesis of cDNA from RNA.
C
It involves interfering with the translation of specific mRNA by complementary RNA.
D
All of the above.