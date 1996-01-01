4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Trihybrid Cross
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Trihybrid Cross
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fruit fly which is heterozygous for grey body, normal wings and red eyes is crossed with a fruit fly having the same genotype. What proportion of their offspring will have homozygous grey body, normal wings and red eyes. Assume that no crossing over takes place.
A fruit fly which is heterozygous for grey body, normal wings and red eyes is crossed with a fruit fly having the same genotype. What proportion of their offspring will have homozygous grey body, normal wings and red eyes. Assume that no crossing over takes place.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/8
B
1/16
C
1/32
D
1/64