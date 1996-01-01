18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the Sanger sequencing procedure;
Statement A: When too little ddNTP is applied, bigger fragments are not easily seen on the sequencing gel.
Statement B: When too much ddNTP is added, shortened fragments are not easily seen on the sequencing gel.
Which of the following options is correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only Statement A is correct.
B
Only Statement B is correct.
C
Both Statements A and B are correct.
D
Both Statements A and B are incorrect.