2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Probability and Genetics
Brachydactyly is a genetic condition in which there is a shortening of fingers and toes because of unusually short bones. Once the defective gene is present, this condition can be expressed phenotypically. What type of inheritance is illustrated by this condition?
Brachydactyly is a genetic condition in which there is a shortening of fingers and toes because of unusually short bones. Once the defective gene is present, this condition can be expressed phenotypically. What type of inheritance is illustrated by this condition?
A
Autosomal recessive inheritance
B
X-linked inheritance
C
Y-linked inheritance
D
Autosomal dominant inheritance