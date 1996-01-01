21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
In population genetics, consider a population of monecious diploids with two alleles of a single locus denoted A and a. The frequency of A is given as 0.25 and the frequency of a is 0.75. Find the percentage of the offspring that are homozygous for the dominant allele, homozygous for the recessive allele, and heterozygous respectively using the Hardy – Weinberg method.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.25%, 56.25%, 37.5%
B
9%, 42%, 49%
C
64%, 32%, 4%
D
56.2%, 37.6%, 6.2%