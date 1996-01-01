3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Chi Square Analysis
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Chi Square Analysis
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The trait for round seed (R) is dominant over wrinkled peas (r), and yellow pea color (Y) is dominant over green (y). A dihybrid cross between two heterozygous pea plants is performed (RrYy x RrYy). In a total progeny of 1200 peas, calculate the expected progeny of round yellow peas.
The trait for round seed (R) is dominant over wrinkled peas (r), and yellow pea color (Y) is dominant over green (y). A dihybrid cross between two heterozygous pea plants is performed (RrYy x RrYy). In a total progeny of 1200 peas, calculate the expected progeny of round yellow peas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
675
B
225
C
125
D
75