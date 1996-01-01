7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA Structure
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following enzymes catalyzes the formation of a phosphodiester bond between the hydroxyl group of one nucleotide and the triphosphate group of an adjacent nucleotide?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Endonuclease
B
DNA polymerase
C
RNA polymerase
D
None of these