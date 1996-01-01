18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is false about the difference between manual and automated DNA sequencing?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Automated DNA sequencing is faster and more accurate than manual DNA sequencing.
B
Automated DNA sequencing uses automated instruments to sequence DNA, while manual DNA sequencing is done manually.
C
Automated DNA sequencing uses a radioactive isotope to mark the nucleotides, while manual DNA sequencing uses a fluorescent dye.
D
None of the above.