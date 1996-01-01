20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
Horse breeders measured variance values for their herd in height, speed, and endurance. Determine the broad sense heritability (H²) and the narrow sense heritability (h²) for each trait respectively.
A
0.5655, 0.1724 (height); 0.5224, 0.1952 (speed); 0.5447, 0.1988 (endurance).
B
0.1724, 0.5655 (height); 0.1952, 0.5224 (speed); 0.1988, 0.5447 (endurance).
C
8.2, 14.5 (height); 28.1, 53.8 (speed); 65.5, 120.2 (endurance).
D
2.5, 14.5 (height); 10.5, 53.8 (speed); 23.9, 120.2 (endurance).