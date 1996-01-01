5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses Bacteriophage Genetics
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Genetic complementation of two lysis-defective phage mutants occurs when:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
both mutants carry mutations in the same genes at the same site.
B
both mutants carry mutations in the same genes at different sites.
C
both mutants carry mutations in different genes.
D
both a and b.