17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about mutation is true?
Which of the following statements about mutation is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mutations that occur in somatic cells are heritable.
B
Mutations that occur in germ cells are non-heritable.
C
Somatic mutations are not transmitted to the next generation.
D
Germline mutations are not transmitted to the next generation.