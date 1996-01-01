18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Newborn genetic screening refers to the laboratory tests which are performed to detect a set of known genetic diseases. Which of the following samples is needed from a newborn infant who will undergo genetic screening?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
blood sample
B
hair sample
C
saliva sample
D
urine sample