20. Quantitative Genetics
Traits and Variance
20. Quantitative Genetics Traits and Variance
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true about threshold traits being polygenic?
Which of the following statements is true about threshold traits being polygenic?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Threshold traits are controlled by a single gene.
B
Threshold traits have continuous variation with no distinct categories.
C
Threshold traits are controlled by multiple genes and environmental factors.
D
Threshold traits can only be expressed in the presence of a specific environmental factor.