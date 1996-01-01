20. Quantitative Genetics
Traits and Variance
20. Quantitative Genetics Traits and Variance
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about additive alleles is true?
Which of the following statements about additive alleles is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Dominance or epistasis are examples of additive genetic effects.
B
Additive genetic effects occur when two or more genes make a single combined contribution to the final phenotype.
C
A trait without additive variance lacks genetic variation.
D
Both b and c.