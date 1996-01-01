20. Quantitative Genetics
QTL Mapping
20. Quantitative Genetics QTL Mapping
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a true statement regarding the genetics of blind cavefish?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A special genetic mutation gives blind cavefish immunity to specific illnesses.
B
Blind cavefish have fewer genetic mutations than normal-vision fish.
C
Blind cavefish have evolved genetic adaptations that allow them to navigate in complete darkness.
D
Blind cavefish have the same genetic makeup as their sighted counterparts.