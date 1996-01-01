20. Quantitative Genetics
QTL Mapping
20. Quantitative Genetics QTL Mapping
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Horst Wilkens researched blind cavefish in 1988, comparing them to individuals of a sibling species located in a lake with normal eyesight. The species with normal vision were named "lake fish." Speculate on the role of the genes involved in this difference.
A
Lake fish genes inhibit eye growth, while cavefish genes promote it.
B
Lake fish genes promote eye growth, while cavefish genes inhibit it.
C
Both cavefish and lake fish genes promote eye growth, but lake fish genes are more effective.
D
Both cavefish and lake fish genes inhibit eye growth, but cavefish genes are more effective.