21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a population of 100 individuals, 60 have the dominant phenotype and 40 have the recessive phenotype for a particular trait. If the recessive allele is designated as "a", what is the frequency of the "aa" genotype in this population?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.4
B
0.5
C
0.6
D
0.7