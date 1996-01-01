5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses Bacterial Conjugation
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
To determine the order of the genes on the chromosome, an interrupted mating study is carried out between the Hfr donor strain, leu+ pro+ trp+ his+, and the recipient, leu- pro- trp- his-. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes and the results obtained are as follows: Leu - 8 minutes, trp - 17 minutes, his - 12 minutes, and pro - 0 minutes. Which of the following is the correct order of sequence?
To determine the order of the genes on the chromosome, an interrupted mating study is carried out between the Hfr donor strain, leu+ pro+ trp+ his+, and the recipient, leu- pro- trp- his-. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes and the results obtained are as follows: Leu - 8 minutes, trp - 17 minutes, his - 12 minutes, and pro - 0 minutes. Which of the following is the correct order of sequence?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
His-Trp-Leu-Pro
B
Pro-Leu-Trp-His
C
Leu-His-Trp-the position of Pro cannot be determined
D
Trp-His-Leu-the position of Pro cannot be determined