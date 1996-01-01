2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Epistasis determines the Labrador retriever's coat color. B denotes black pigment, b denotes brown pigment (recessive), and the expression of the B locus is controlled by the E locus. Which of the following is inaccurate?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bb EE gives black
B
bb Ee gives brown
C
BB EE gives black
D
bb EE gives yellow