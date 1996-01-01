The conversion of phenylalanine to tyrosine is carried out by an enzyme called Phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH). In individuals with phenylketonuria (PKU), the PAH gene undergoes a mutation in which G is replaced by A. This mutation results in a stop codon being produced instead of the amino acid arginine, leading to the formation of an incomplete and nonfunctional protein. What type of mutation is responsible for this alteration?