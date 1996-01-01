A bacterial culture was infected with two strains of a virus. One strain was minute (m), turbid (tu) and acriflavin-resistant (a), while the other one was wildtype for all the three genes. The resulting 10000 plaques were distributed among the genotypes listed below.



m tu a = 4000

+ + + = 3900

m + + = 800

+ tu a = 720

+ tu + = 200

m + a = 200

+ + a = 80

m tu + = 100



Identify the order of genes.