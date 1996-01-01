5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacteriophage Genetics
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bacterial culture was infected with two strains of a virus. One strain was minute (m), turbid (tu) and acriflavin-resistant (a), while the other one was wildtype for all the three genes. The resulting 10000 plaques were distributed among the genotypes listed below.
m tu a = 4000
+ + + = 3900
m + + = 800
+ tu a = 720
+ tu + = 200
m + a = 200
+ + a = 80
m tu + = 100
Identify the order of genes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
m tu a
B
tu a m
C
a m tu
D
m a tu