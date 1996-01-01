5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Through _______________________ process, a harmless bacterium directly receives and incorporates the DNA material into its chromosome from a pathogenic bacterium via horizontal gene transfer and too may become pathogenic.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
homologous recombination
B
crossing over
C
binary fission
D
none of these