1. Introduction to Genetics
Fundamentals of Genetics
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements best describes the difference between the 5' and 3' ends of a nucleic acid strand?
A
The 5' end of a nucleic acid strand has a free hydroxyl group, while the 3' end has a free phosphate group.
B
The 5' end of a nucleic acid strand is the starting point for DNA replication, while the 3' end is the endpoint.
C
The 5' end of a nucleic acid strand has a phosphate group attached to the 5' carbon of the deoxyribose sugar, while the 3' end of a nucleic acid strand has a hydroxyl group attached to the 3' carbon of the deoxyribose sugar.
D
Both b and c.