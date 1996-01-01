4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Overview
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Mapping Overview
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The prophase of the first meiotic division is a lengthy phase that is further subdivided into five sub-stages. Crossing over is one of the most important events in meiosis that occurs during the _____ stage.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
leptotene
B
pachytene
C
zygotene
D
diakinesis