11. Translation
The Genetic Code
11. Translation The Genetic Code
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
In silent mutation, one nitrogen base mutates into another nitrogen base but still encodes the same amino acid. This is made possible because:
In silent mutation, one nitrogen base mutates into another nitrogen base but still encodes the same amino acid. This is made possible because:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the genetic code is universal
B
the genetic code is resistant to harmful mutations
C
the codon is nonoverlapping
D
the genetic code is degenerate