11. Translation
The Genetic Code
68PRACTICE PROBLEM
Crick proposed the "wobble hypothesis" to give an explanation for the degeneracy of the genetic code. If an anticodon GAG undergoes a "wobble pairing", to which of the following codons could it have been possibly paired besides CUC?
A
AUC
B
CGC
C
AAC
D
CUU