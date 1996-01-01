18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose in a marker located from 110 - 175 base pairs, two peaks are generated in the electrophoretic analysis graph. What does this result imply?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The sample is homozygous for that marker.
B
The sample is heterozygous for that marker.
C
The sample had undergone mutation for that marker.
D
The sample represents the wild-type variant.