4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Crossing Over and Recombinants
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage Crossing Over and Recombinants
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose we study the genetic linkage of two genes in peas. To determine the genetic linkage, we cross a wild-type pea with a mutant pea and obtain offspring with parental configurations and recombinants. We then conducted a test cross in the F1 progeny and obtained another set of offspring (F2). Using the chi-square test, we determined that the genes are not linked. Suppose we used linked genes, what can we expect in the computed P-value after conducting the chi-square test?
Suppose we study the genetic linkage of two genes in peas. To determine the genetic linkage, we cross a wild-type pea with a mutant pea and obtain offspring with parental configurations and recombinants. We then conducted a test cross in the F1 progeny and obtained another set of offspring (F2). Using the chi-square test, we determined that the genes are not linked. Suppose we used linked genes, what can we expect in the computed P-value after conducting the chi-square test?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.5
B
0.1
C
0.75
D
0.05 or below