Suppose we study the genetic linkage of two genes in peas. To determine the genetic linkage, we cross a wild-type pea with a mutant pea and obtain offspring with parental configurations and recombinants. We then conducted a test cross in the F1 progeny and obtained another set of offspring (F2). Using the chi-square test, we determined that the genes are not linked. Suppose we used linked genes, what can we expect in the computed P-value after conducting the chi-square test?