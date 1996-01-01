21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a pea plant population of 100 plants, where the alleles for yellow-colored pods are dominant over green-colored pods. According to the observation, there are 49 green pod plants. Find the allele frequencies using the HW equation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
p = 0.3, q = 0.7
B
p = 0.5, q = 0.5
C
p = 0.7, q = 0.3
D
p = 0.6, q = 0.4