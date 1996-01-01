15. Genomes and Genomics
Sequencing the Genome
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Single-cell sequencing involves isolating _________ from a single cell and then subjecting it to whole-genome amplification by PCR to produce sufficient DNA to be sequenced.
A
total mRNA
B
complementary DNA
C
genomic DNA
D
coding RNA