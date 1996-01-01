6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
Which breeding strategy will most likely produce a seedless variety of cucumber from two existing lines, line A is a tetraploid line, and line B is a diploid line?
Cross line A with line B and select the seedless trait in the F1 generation.
Cross line A with line B and select the seedless trait in the F2 generation.
Cross line A with line B and select the seedless trait in the backcross generation.
Cross line A with line B to generate a tetraploid homozygous line and then cross the F1 generation with line B.