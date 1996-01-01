18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
_______ are sequences with repeating units ranging in length from 7 to 100 base pairs, whereas ______ have repeating units with a length of 1-6 base pairs.
A
Short tandem repeats; satellite DNA
B
Variable-number tandem repeats; short tandem repeats
C
Satellite DNA; short tandem repeats
D
Variable-number tandem repeats; satellite DNA